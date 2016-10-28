Remembrance Silence to be observed at Stadium of Light before Sunderland v Arsenal game

Players, officials and supporters will observe a period of silence ahead of Sunderland AFC’s Premier League game against Arsenal on Saturday, in recognition of the country-wide Remembrance Commemorations.

The game will also be attended by more than 1,000 serving military personnel, veterans groups and families of soldiers who have lost their lives in the service of their country.

Supporters are reminded that, as is tradition in Remembrance commemorations, a silence will be held not a period of applause.

The fixture is a 12.30pm kick off and all supporters are kindly asked to take their seats early to ensure that the silence is observed in the appropriate manner.