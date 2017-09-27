Rescue team launch recruitment drive to boost its squad of helpers

Do you have what it takes to become a member of a search and rescue team?

Teesdale and Weardale Search and Mountain Rescue Team is looking for new team members to strengthen its ranks.

The team provide search and rescue throughout County Durham and also assists neighbouring teams over the county borders.

On average it deals with about 40 call-outs per year, which range from Castle Eden Dene in the east to Tan Hill in the south west.

The group's PR officer Scott Bisset said: "You do not need to be a mountaineer to join a mountain rescue team.

"A healthy interest in outdoor activities, along with the ability to use a map and compass and be fit enough to be on the hill all day with kit goes a long way to making you a team member.

"During your first year probationary period you will receive training on search methods, water safety, and casualty care to name a few.

"A commitment to training is required as is the need to attend fund raising events, as mountain rescue teams are charities and all members volunteer their time and services."

Anyone interested in signing up are asked to send in an application by the end of October.

More information can be found through its website, twsmrt.org.uk and it also has a Facebook page.