Researchers needed for social project in Hartlepool

A charity which campaigns for social change is looking for Hartlepool residents to carry out research in the town.

As part of the Hartlepool Action Lab, the Joseph Rowntree Foundation is giving people the opportunity to take part in free community research training, data collection and report writing.

Map of the area of Hartlepool where community researchers will be working.

The opportunity of available to anybody who lives or works in Hartlepool on a first come, first served basis.

Jonathan Gibson, a community development assistant with the Joseph Rowntree Foundation, said: “The general election will be on the tip of people’s tongues over the coming weeks.

“But, in families and communities across Hartlepool something else will be front and centre of people’s minds - managing bills and costs to make ends meet.

“As part of the Hartlepool Action Lab, a collaborative movement to solve poverty in Hartlepool, our community research team will be talking to local people over the summer to find out about their experiences of making ends meet.

“We’re looking for people who live or work in Hartlepool to join our community research team on a voluntary basis, starting May 5. We’ll provide free training, after which we’ll be out and about talking to people.”

After the research has been carried out the findings will be gathered and made into a report about the social situation in the town.

The Joseph Rowntree Foundation is an independent organisation which works to inspire social change through research, policy and practice with the vision of creating a prosperous UK without poverty.

The charity aims to influence positive and lasting change,

Anyone who would like to get involved in the Hartlepool research project should contact Jonathan at jonathan.p.gibson@jrf.org.uk or give him a call on 07988 592095.

Financial support will be available to to cover the cost of essential expenses, such as travel and childcare.