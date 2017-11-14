Residents and projects rewarded for brightening up Hartlepool

People and projects that have made a real difference to Hartlepool were rewarded at an annual awards ceremony.

Hartlepool Civic Society has held its 35th Awards Presentation when trophies and certificates were given to residents and organisations whose projects have brightened up the town in the last year.

Winners with their certificates and trophies at the annual Hartlepool Civic Society 2017 awards event

Honorary secretary Valerie Lister said: “The awards scheme gives us an opportunity to showcase what has been achieved and completed during the year in conservation, environmental improvement, etc.

“Following nominations from members, organisations and the general public, the Executive Committee inspects the nominations and decides on the winners.

“This year there were fewer nominations, but the quality and imaginative nature of the projects was high.

“We not only recognise the contribution made by owners but also designers, craftspeople and local groups.”

Hartlepool Civic Society 2017 award winner of 9-14 Cliff Terrace on the Headland

Town firm Utility Alliance received a certificate for the refurbishment and illumination of Tranquillity House on the Marina, improving the environment.

Residents of 9-14 Cliff Terrace on the Headland were presented with certificates and the Rosebowl Trophy for achieving their long-term goal to restore the railings in front of their homes.

New History Mosaics at Ward Jackson Park, which was the result community involvement between the Friends of Ward Jackson Park and artists Helen Gaunt and Derek Mosey, won the Order of Merit Trophy.

The Tourist Potential Trophy went to the Poster Panels at Hartlepool Railway Station by Cleveland College of Art and Design graduates Abigail Taylor and Owen Smith.

Hartlepool Civic Society 2017 award winner Ward Jackson Park for its new mosaic

The project was supported by Network Rail, Hartlepool Borough Council, Friends of Hartlepool Station, and Grand Central Railway Company.

A restored wall at Hillview, Wooler Road was awarded a certificate as an example of fitting conservation to the house and the excellent craftsmanship in the English garden wall style.

A special presentation was made to Dorothy Clark MBE who received a framed certificate on behalf of Greatham in Bloom in recognition of the Gold Award 2017 which they won in this year’s Northumbria in Bloom competition.

The civic society said months of unseen hard work had gone into the beautiful flower displays which enhanced the village.

Hartlepool Civic Society 2017 award winner Hartlepool rail station for its new tourism posters

Prior to the presentation of the awards, John Taylor gave a short slideshow of some of the interesting and important buildings in Hartlepool.

Chairman Brian Walker described each project and slides of each were shown, the certificates were presented by vice-chairman Pamela Thompson.