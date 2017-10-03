Residents donate money to Mayor of Hartlepool’s chosen causes

Residents raised more than £100 for the Mayor of Hartlepool’s chosen causes by holding a special coffee morning event.

Hartfields Residents Association held the successful event at the retirement complex which was attended by the mayor, Councillor Paul Beck, and his wife Mary.

It was the first time the association had held the event in aid of the mayor’s charities but was well supported by residents and visitors.

A raffle was also held alongside a variety of refreshments.

Proceeds from the event will go to Macmillan Cancer Support and The Rifty youth project.

Hartfields holds a coffee morning every Thursday between 10am and noon and all are welcome.