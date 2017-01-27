Residents enjoy a Highland fling to mark Burns Night

It was a memorable afternoon of Scottish-inspired celebrations for residents of care home as they hosted a Burns Night party.

The residents at Field View Care home in Hesleden Road, Blackhall Colliery, were joined by families and friends as they enjoyed the annual celebratory event.

Bagpiper Jim Hall, wearing traditional Highland dress, played a selection of Scottish tunes as the residents and guests had the chance to sample a ‘wee dram’ of whisky and selection of shortbread.

Janice Hardy, activities co-ordinator at Field View, who organised the party, said: “Everyone got into the Burns Night spirit and the bagpipe musical performance went down really well.

“Several of our residents have visited Scotland in the past and a few of the ladies who live here were in the Women’s Royal Air Force and were stationed in Scotland for several years during the war, so we’ve been sharing our memories together, which has been lovely.”

The first Burns Night Supper was held in Ayrshire, Scotland, on July 21 in the late 1700s by acquaintances of Robert Burns to mark the anniversary of his death.

The date was later changed to January 25, which marks his birthday.

Burns suppers are now held by people and organisations with Scottish origins worldwide.

Field View, operated by care home provider Countrywide Care Homes, provides residential care and dementia care for 36 people.