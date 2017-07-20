Residents join search for missing Peterlee woman

Residents in Peterlee were today joining the search for a woman who has gone missing from her home in the town.

Durham Police said they are concerned for the welfare of Linda Keating, 65, who went missing from the town's Lormier's Close at around 8am yesterday morning.

A spokesman for the force said: "She was last seen wearing a three quarter length white coat, carrying a shoulder bag and a white plastic bag. If you have seen her or know where she is please contact local police on 101."

Linda appears to be well known in Peterlee and worried residents are joining the search for her this morning.

The police helicopter has been flying over the area as part of the search.

People took to social media to offer their help in locating Linda and a number saying they were heading out today to search the town and surrounding villages.