Residents on Hartlepool road call for more parking after cars damaged in collision

A driver had a lucky escape when their car overturned in a Hartlepool street.

Police, ambulance and fire crews attended the scene in Bennett Road, Rift House, where the car had collided with two parked vehicles and ended up on its roof.

A police car and ambulance at the scene in Bennett Road, Hartlepool.

A North East Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “We were called to the scene but we did not take anyone to hospital.”

Police said insurance details were exchanged at the scene between the vehicle owners and there were no injuries.

Residents called for greater traffic calming measures following the incident.

Malcolm Hughes, 63, whose Nissan Juke was one of the vehicles damaged in the accident, said: “Cars do come down here. They use it as a rat run between Marlowe Road and Masefield Road.

“This corner is really bad. I think the council should put some sort of speed humps or traffic control in, especially with [Rift House] school being so close.”

There is no suggestion the car that overturned yesterday morning was speeding.

The couple whose black Mini was hit in the accident said the area needed more parking spaces to cope with the number of cars on the road.

The man, who asked not be named, said: “I think you are getting a lot more cars on the road and there is not spaces for them.

“It would be nice if we had a few little bays to keep people off the corners.

“There has been a few near misses on the corner because of lack of parking.”

His partner said: “I don’t think there’s a problem with speeding really.

“I just probably think there is not enough parking.

“People who live round here know there are kids so they will drive quite slow.”

They added they believed the accident was just a misjudgment and did not bear the driver any malice, adding they were glad the driver was unhurt.

Another resident, a 55-year-old woman, said: “I definitely think the road should be made one way.

“There are too many cars in the street belonging to people.

“Trying to get down when it is two way is just too much.”

Another resident who asked not to be named said his car was written off when he was hit by another vehicle while trying to pull out of Bennett Road. He said: “The road needs to be bigger but what can you do?”