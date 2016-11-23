Residents’ shock at serious assault on neighbour who is fighting for life

A manhunt was launched after an attack that left a 24-year-old woman fighting for her life.

Police were called to a house in Stephen Street, Hartlepool, in the early hours of yesterday.

The victim was found with serious neck injuries described as “life changing”.

Detectives want to trace a man who they say may be able to help their investigation.

Anyone who heard or saw anything suspicious is also asked to get in touch with police.

Residents said the incident brought back memories of the murder of vulnerable Angela Wrightson, 39, in December 2014 who lived next door to the house where the latest attack happened.

Cleveland Police released a statement that said: “Police were called to an assault at an address on Stephen Street, Hartlepool, at around 3.20am Wednesday, November 23.

“A 24-year-old woman was found with serious neck injuries and is currently in a critical condition in hospital.

“Her injuries have been described as ‘life-changing’. Detectives are currently carrying out enquiries to trace a man who may have information to assist the investigation.”

Residents the Mail spoke to said they were not aware anything had happened until seeing forensic officers in the morning.

A neighbour, who did not wish to be named, said: “My wife saw a police car and then another one and I thought it might be a drugs raid further up the street.

“Then when I went out about 11 o’clock I saw the house had been taped off.”

The man added the people who live in the house concerned kept themselves to themselves and said: “I just can’t believe what’s happened.”

Alan Dixon, 56, who lives in the street, said: “It is a reminder of what happened in this street two years ago.

“It has brought back a lot of memories.”

But another resident, who did not want to be named, said: “It is normally rather quiet.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Inspector David Snaith on the 101 number or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.