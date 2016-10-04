Residents talk of their shock after man left with serious leg injuries in Hartlepool street

Four people have been arrested after police discovered a man with serious injuries to both legs in a Hartlepool street.

Neighbours in Maxwell Road, Owton Manor, reported hearing the 21-year-old victim shout ‘help me, I’ve been ran over’ after the incident which left one home’s front wall demolished.

The house in Maxwell Road which wasa left with damage to its front garden wall. Police say the owners are not involved.

Residents said they were awoken by shouting in the street.

Householders said two cars were seen driving up and down the road at speed shortly before the man was hurt.

Police arrested three men aged 29, 47 and 27 and a 23-year-old woman over the incident.

Maxwell Road resident Albert Kidd, 86, said: “I heard some shouting by Muir Grove and some lads there.

“There was about two or three lads shouting to the driver of the car to move round.”

Mr Kidd, who has lived in the road for over 50 years, said one of the cars mounted the grass verge and drove towards St Patrick’s Church before returning.

“I heard a loud bang at first then I heard somebody screaming,” he said. “Somebody had phoned the police before I got chance to.”

Another resident of the street, a 30-year-old mum who did not wish to be named, said she heard the woman shout ‘leave him alone’ and saw a man banging on the bonnet of one of the cars.

Police on the scene in Maxwell Road

She said: “We just heard a big massive bang and a crash then heard the girl shouting ‘phone the ambulance’.

“We did hear him (the injured man) shout ‘help me I’ve been ran over’ but a woman said she was on the phone to the ambulance.

“A few people ran out to help. It is generally quite quiet here. We have never had any trouble at all.”

Another neighbour, Jason Bell, 39, said: “I was in bed when I saw the flashing lights outside and looked out and saw all the police and an ambulance by the flats.”

His wife Jane Bell, who has a daughter aged 14 and 18-year-old son at home, said: “It could have been our garden or the bairn could have been going to school, you just don’t know.

“There is a lot of old people live round here as well.

“It has made us want to move.”

Police were called to reports of an incident in Maxwell Road just before 4.15am on Tuesday.

The 21-year-old man was rushed by ambulance to James Cook University Hospital in Middlesbrough where he remains.

Police cordoned off part of Maxwell Road around the damaged house.

Officers say the owners of the property have no connection to the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101, or anonymously to Crimestoppers at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or call 0800 555111.