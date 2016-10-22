Retired Hartlepool head teacher honoured with OBE

A Hartlepool headteacher is set to be honoured with an OBE recognising his dedication to a lifelong career in education.

Andy Brown, who has recently retired as headteacher at West View Primary on Davison Drive, will travel to Buckingham Palace in London on October 25 to collect his Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) from the Queen after being named in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List.

The award is given to an individual for a major local role in any activity such as business, charity or the public sector.

Mr Brown retired last week after almost 21 years in the job and a lifelong career in education which has seen him teach in schools in Marske-by-the-Sea, Guisborough and Middlesbrough.

The married father-of-two is a National Leader of Education and was recently appointed chief executive officer of Ad Astra Academy Trust, which will encompass three Hartlepool schools and one in Stockton.

The 59-year-old is also co-director of Transforming Tees - a joint project involving the five Tees Valley local authorities.

Brought up in Darlington and now living in Stokesley, Mr Brown is a former pupil at Eastbourne Comprehensive School and Queen Elizabeth Sixth Form College.

He is also a lifelong Darlington Football Club fan and shareholder.

Mr Brown said he was delighted to receive the award and thanked those he had worked with over the years.

He said: “Clearly, I am very proud and honoured to be made an OBE and I am looking forward immensely to visiting Buckingham Palace and hopefully meeting the Queen. However, this award is not just for me; it’s also for the many great people who I have worked with over the years in helping to deliver the best possible education and support to thousands of children.”

Mr Brown will be accompanied at Buckingham Palace by his wife Trish, who is a senior accountancy technician with Stockton Borough Council, daughter Charlotte, a doctor at James Cook University Hospital and his son, Alex, who works as a chartered accountant for Deloittes in Jersey.

Chris Simmons, chair of Governors at West View Primary School and a fellow trustee of Ad Astra Academy Trust, said: “Andy Brown was an inspirational leader at West View Primary School which resulted in the school becoming a beacon of care and learning. I congratulate him on receiving his OBE which he truly deserves.”