Revealed: Hartlepool’s top curry house - as voted by you

A popular Hartlepool restaurant continues to curry favour with its customers – after scooping an award for the second year in a row.

The Balti, in Murray Street, Hartlepool, has again been voted as the number one curry house in the town by Mail readers.

The Balti joint owners Afzal (left) and Ashraf Khan winners of the 2017 Hartlepool Mail Curry House of the year cooking in there Murray Street kitchen. Picture by FRANK REID

The traditional Indian eatery has been a favourite with diners since opening in 1995.

Ashraf Khan, who manages the family-run business, said: “This is the second year in a row we have won this title, and is a very proud moment for us.

“It’s an excellent achievement and we want to say a huge thanks to our customers who voted to make us number one in the town again.

“We’re so pleased, because the restaurant has been open for a long time and it is great to see it getting recognised.

It’s an excellent achievement and we want to say a huge thanks to our customers who voted to make us number one in the town again Ashraf Khan

“We always aim to serve the best quality produce and provide a great experience for our customers.

“We’re over the moon to win this award again. It means a lot.”

Mr Khan also paid tribute to his brother Afzal, who is the restaurant’s head chef.

The Balti – rated as five-star by the local authority – specialises in traditional Indian curry, and includes spices from all over the world in its dishes.

The Balti staff and owners (left to right) Nayeem Khan (waiter) Ashraf Khan (joint owner), Ashraf Khan (joint owner), and Syed Sadur Rahman (head waiter) with their 2017 Hartlepool Mail Curry House of the year winners trophy. Picture by FRANK REID

In the competition, curry house diners in Hartlepool were asked to vote for their favourite restaurant from a shortlist of 10.

For the second year in a row, the Balti came out on top.

Mr Khan added: “I think the main reason is the good quality food we serve.

“There are always other factors in the success of a restaurant, but the main thing is the food.

“Some of our customers have been coming here since the day we opened.

“Everybody involved has played a big part in winning this award, from our customers to our staff.

“As well as our customers, we’d like to thank the Hartlepool Mail for running this competition every year and giving restaurants like us recognition.

“We always work hard to make the restaurant as good as it can be and that work will continue.”