Revealed: The cost of following Hartlepool United in League Two

Pools fans take advantage of some of the cheapest tickets in the Football League, according to figures released today.

The annual BBC Price of Football study has today been published, revealing the most expensive single ticket at Victoria Park is £18.

Only eight clubs in League Two offer a cheaper ticket.

Pools supporters also enjoy cheaper-than-average season tickets, with the cheapest (£250) and most expensive (£299) both significantly lower than the division average.

The cost of food and drink at Victoria Park is slightly more expensive than average. A pie will set you back £3, while a cup of tea is £2.

The prices relating to Pools are almost a world away from some of the eye-watering figures released for Premier League clubs today.

Arsenal fans have to shell out among the most expensive prices in the Premier League, with the dearest season ticket there setting supporters back an eye-watering £2,013, and the most popular costing £1,014.

In the North East, meanwhile, the cheapest single ticket price at Sunderland’s Stadium of Light is £25 – a figure only three clubs in the top flight can better.

Newcastle United offer some tickets for £24 in the Championship, but their cheapest season ticket price, at £428, is more expensive than Sunderland’s £350.

The Black Cats’ figure is only cheaper at two rival grounds in the Premier League, while Newcastle’s is more than £100 more expensive than the Championship average of £322.83.

You’ll also get a cheaper pie and a cup of tea at the Vic – they set you back £2.30 and £3.10 respectively at Sunderland, and £2.30 and £3.50 at Newcastle.

HARTLEPOOL UNITED vs Rest of League Two prices:

Pie: £3 (League average £2.92)

Tea: £2 (League average £1.64)

Programme: £3 (League average £2.93)

Junior shirt: £36 (League average £31.83)

Adult shirt: £45 (League average £40.94)

Lowest single ticket: £18 (League average £18.70)

Highest single ticket: £20 (League average £22.87)

Most popular ticket: £20 (League average 19.47)

Popular ticket price range: £11-£20 (League average N/A)

Cheapest season ticket: £250 (League average £273.80)

Most expensive season ticket: £299 (League average £385.03)

Most popular season ticket: £299 (League average £308.32)

Cheapest adult away: £20 (League average £18.53)

Most expensive adult away: £20 (League average £21.80)

Cheapest match day: £26 (League average N/A)

Most expensive match day: £28 (League average N/A)