Revealed: This is your favourite Christmas film

In a season of festive films, only one can be crowned as the best. And now you've decided which one it should be!

We challenged you, the readers, to vote for the best Christmas movie of all time.

You send us hundreds of suggestions, for dozens of films, and we whittled them down to the top 10.

And in a list of strong contenders, including Die Hard, Home Alone and It's a Wonderful Life, your winner took the title with only two votes.

You've decided that the best Christmas film of all time is Elf.

So this Christmas Eve settle down with your favourite tipple (and a festive snack too, of course) and tune in to watch Buddy the Elf's adventure for another year.