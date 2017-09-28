Rick Snowdon praises Best of Hartlepool Awards and calls for nominations

Singing sensation Rick Snowdon has told how his Best of Hartlepool Award is one that he is most proud of.

The 31-year-old from Hartlepool won himself fans across the country after appearing on TV show The Voice last year.

Frank Antropik, Managing Director of Niramax presents the Role Model of the Year award to Rick Snowdon during the Hartlepool Mail's Best of Hartlepool awards night at the Hardwick Hall Hotel in Sedgefield Picture: DAVID WOOD

The star bravely opened up about how he locked himself away for four years when his weight crept up to 26 stone but managed to turn his life around through music.

Following his incredible journey, Rick took home the Role Model of the Year Award in last year’s Best of Hartlepool Awards.

Now he has lent his support to this year’s awards, which feature the special Young Performer of the Year category for the first time.

Opening up about his experience, Rick said: “Winning a Best of Hartlepool Award was overwhelming and something that I will keep for the rest of my life.

“The award is on the coffee table in my living room and I even took it down to London with me when I lived there for a while. “It meant a lot to me to have recognition from my home town. “For any kids who win an award this year it will be such a big thing.”

Since appearing on the show Rick has expanded his art to photography and has launched his business - Rick Snowdon Photography - which incorporates his love of music by seeing him work with emerging performers to photograph album covers and hold photoshoots.

He urged families to nominate their talented children and said being part of the competition could give them confidence the boost they need.

He added: “I think it is a good thing that more emphasis is put on performing and music from a young age.

“I think it is the key to success, as the younger you start the more experience and confidence you build.

“I think parents are starting to take it more seriously and see the possibility of success being more than just a pipe dream thanks to shows like The Voice.

“There are so many platforms and lots of opportunities at their disposal, so I think awards like the Young Performer Award are a good way of helping to build up confidence in young people.”

We want you to nominated people by post to Lynn Wild, Sunderland Echo, Alexander House, Rainton Bridge Business Park, Houghton-le-Spring, Sunderland. DH4 5RA.

Alternatively, you can email: lynn.wild@jpress.co.uk

The deadline for entries is October 23.