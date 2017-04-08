Ricky Tomlinson reveals his love of legendary North East comic Bobby Thompson

TV funnyman Ricky Tomlinson has spoken of his love for legendary North East comic Bobby Thompson.

The Royle Family star will headline at Hartlepool’s Belle Vue Club on Thursday, April 13, when he will be in conversation with BBC Tees radio presenter Paul ‘Goffy’ Gough.

Tony Washington as Bobby Thompson

He will reminisce about a career which has seen him star over many decades on TV and on the big screen, with roles including Bobby Grant in Brookside, DCI Charlie Wise in Cracker and the title role in cult favourite movie Mike Bassett England Manager.

Now he has also added one of his favourite tribute acts to the line-up, with Tony Washington performing his tribute to ‘The Little Waster’.

Penshaw-born Bobby Thompson was a huge attraction on the thriving North East social club scene during the 1970s and 80s.

“Bobby Thompson is one of my very favourite comedians and I wanted to include a tribute to his work as part of my visit to the area,” said Ricky.

“Tony Washington is a terrific act and he has brought Bobby’s comedy show bang up to date in 2017 and I am thrilled he will be joining myself and Goffy on stage in next week.

“Tony also has a great singing voice and performs a wonderful Neil Diamond tribute during his singing part of the show, which will add to the variety on stage.

“Bobby Thompson will always be up there with the best comedians from the North East that became huge attractions in places like Hartlepool and all over that area.

“These days I see so many clubs and local pubs closing down, up for sale or lease on my travels. Most are being turned into convenience shops and much of the community spirit they gave to us is being chipped away.

Bobby Thompson on stage

“A major part of our heritage is being wiped away before our very eyes, with people losing their jobs through the changes, and that is so sad to witness.”

Tickets for ‘An Evening With Ricky Tomlinson & Friends’ are priced at £15 and available from the Belle Vue Club, Kendall Road or Goffy Media on 07990 588 424.