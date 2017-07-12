Rise in the number of people claiming out-of-work benefits in Hartlepool

The number of people looking for work in Hartlepool jumped by more than 60 last month.

There were 3,475 people receiving out-of-work benefits in the constituency in June, up from 3,410 in May.

In Easington the figure remained static at 1,745 and in Sedgefield the number of people claiming benefits rose from 1,260 in May to 1,290 in June.

The Stockton North area saw a drop from 2,350 to 2,275.

Across the North East figures show the number of people in work is at a record high.

Minister for Employment, Damian Hinds, said: “There’s great news in the North East where the number of people in work is at a new record high of 1.22 million.

“At 72.4% the employment rate has reached its highest level since comparable records began.

“We’re committed to delivering a welfare system which transforms lives and offers help to those who need it most, whatever their background or wherever they are from.”

Jonathan Walker, head of policy and campaigns, North East England Chamber of Commerce, said: “These figures show the regional labour market continues to move in the right direction.

“Compared to this time last year, significant numbers of people have found work and moved out of unemployment, which can only be a good thing for our region’s economic health.

“We anticipated this improvement, as many firms tell us that they have been recruiting heavily in recent months and have further plans for expansion. Our most recent economic survey results back this up and suggest that positive trends could continue.”