RNLI team presented with a pretty special donation

The family of two men who were pulled from the sea after their boat capsized have repaid the heroes who saved their lives with a cash boost.

James Beaston, 37, and his cousin Richard Denham, 32, were saved by Hartlepool’s RNLI team when their vessel, the Ava-Leigh Mae, capsized off the Headland on April 22.

Fundraisers pictured with Hartlepool RNLI Lifeboat crew member Kyle Crosby during the cheque presentation.

The men were taken to the University Hospital of North Tees for treatment after suffering secondary drowning.

Now James’s wife Angela, 41, and their daughter Natasha, 18, have presented the charity with a cheque after raising money in its name.

Angela and Natasha asked those joining in a pageant they ran to raise money for the RNLI as part of their entry into the contest.

Twenty eight girls took part in the event, raising the cash through raffles and tombolas.

The donation was in recognition of what the RNLI do, save lives at sea. Angela Beaston

The family have now presented £1,171 to the crew members who helped rescue the men after the boat, named after Angela and James’s 14-month-old granddaughter, got into trouble.

The boat had been caught out by a freak swell which tipped it over, with the men also left cold and coughing and spluttering from being in the water.

The rescue mission was launched after a woman spotted them, with the HM Coastguard thanking her for her quick response.

Angela said: “The donation was in recognition of what the RNLI do, save lives at sea.

“After what happened to my husband and Richard and after they got out of hospital, when we were so pleased to see them, we thought this would be a nice way to say thank you.

“What they do is amazing.”

Natasha, who is representing as Miss County Durham in the Teen National Elite competition, is continuing to support the fund through her own pageant efforts.

The women, who live in the Bishop Auckland area, ran their contest, Miss Spring Queen 2017, in Spennymoor as part of the North East Pageant Girls series of events.

The RNLI’s lifeboat operations manager Mike Craddy said: “This generous donation from the fundraisers will help save lives at sea by providing vital training and the very best equipment.

“We were able to respond very quickly to deal with the incident last April and it’s great to know that the two casualties have made a full recovery after their ordeal.”