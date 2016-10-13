Road re-opens after six-vehicle smash causes traffic delays on A19

Motorists faced major delays today after a six-vehicle smash on the A19.

Traffic was brought to a standstill in both directions near to the B1285 Dalton Park, Murton junction.

The delay was caused by a six-vehicle collision.

One man was released prior to the fire crews arriving and taken to Sunderland Royal Hospital.

Meanwhile, there are also reports of a shunt in the tailbacks a mile before the collision.

Traffic was backed up as far back as Chester Road in Sunderland during the morning rush hour.