Road reopens after overturned car blocks A19 off-slip at Sunderland

The road has been reopened after a car overturned on the A19 off-slip at the A183 Chester Road junction.

The incident occurred on the northbound slip road shortly after 10.20am.

The vehicle has now been recovered and the road has fully reopened.

A Northumbria Police spokeswoman said: "At 10.22am, police were informed a vehicle had overturned on the north-bound side of the A19, on the slip road with the A183.

"The slip-road is currently blocked so that the vehicle can be removed and diversions are in place.

"The appear to be minor injuries only."