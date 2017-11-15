Robbery suspect went on spending spree hours after raid on security van, court told

A robbery suspect spent hundreds of pounds on clothes using money allegedly stolen just hours earlier, a trial heard.

Christopher Barnett, 27, is said to have gone on a spending spree at The Bridges shopping centre in Sunderland.

The Bridges shopping centre in Sunderland

He is alleged to have paid for two pairs of trainers, and other clothes priced £302.94 with £20 notes on Monday, September 1 in 2014.

It is claimed the money came from a cashbox containing £50,000 that was stolen in a robbery earlier that day at Asda in Marina Way in Hartlepool.

Barnett, along with Yasmine Jaafri, 19, and Amy Walton, 22, are standing trial at Teesside Crown Court where they deny robbery and converting criminal property.

Jordan Jackson who was working at Footlocker on Monday, September 1, 2014, told the trial a man, alleged to be Barnett, bought two pairs of trainers, an Adidas hoodie, three T-shirts and some socks.

Martin Towers, prosecuting, asked Mr Jackson: “Are you able to recall the denominations of cash?”

Mr Jackson said: “Twenty pound notes and one five pound note.”

Under cross examination, Jane Waugh, defending Barnett, asked Mr Jackson how he remembered details of the money used when he gave a statement to police 10 days later.

“You would have dealt with hundreds of people in the meantime, wouldn’t you?” said Miss Waugh.

Mr Jackson said he must have remembered at the time otherwise he would not have said so to police.

The jury also heard details about the blue dye that stains money in security cashboxes when they are broken into.

The prosecution claims some of the stoken money could still be spent.

Daniel Roach, of Loomis UK Ltd, and Russell Hulme of box-makers Spinnaker, said not all of the notes taken may have been stained to the same degree depending on where they were in the box and how quickly the money was removed.

Mr Hulme said: “It is possible there will be notes in there that wouldn’t be stained.” Miss Waugh, defending, said: “The reality is, the whole design of the box is to completely spoil the contents?”

Mr Roach said: “Yes. The vast majority of the time.”

Barnett, of Wood View Trimdon Colliery; Jaafri, of Milbank Road and Walton, of St Oswald’s Street, both Hartlepool, deny the allegations.

The trial continues.