Roc-ing the world in top street dance contests

A street dance crew has continued its trend of achieving great results.

RocSquad, from Hartlepool, have won the Under-18 advanced section category of the United Dance Organisation regional competition.

The contest was held in Edinburgh and the RocSquad result wasn’t the only success for the Hartlepool Urban Rockz studio, which is based in Whitby Street South.

A number of crews from the same studio all headed from Hartlepool to take part in the competition.

Spokesman Zac Healey said: “UDO Edinburgh regional was a very successful day last weekend.

“We had four crews who went, hoping to join Shadowz who have already qualified for the world UDO championships in Glasgow next August.

“RocSquad carried on their recent success of runner up at the UDO World Championships last August. They placed first in the Under 18 Advanced section.

“The DMND Mob, which is one of our new crews, came second to Rocsquad in the same section.

“Lil Gems performed brilliantly, and placed second in the Under 18 Intermediate category. It is their first time in under 18.

“Also, Diamond Allstars our brand new under-10 crew, placed sixth in the Under 10 Beginner Novice Section meaning they just missed out on qualification for Glasgow, but we were incredibly proud of these young guys.”

The competition also came just days after the World of Dance competition in which the Ruff Diamond crew, who are also from the same studio, competed in the Upper Division.

Their placing meant they qualified for the World of Dance finals in Los Angeles but Zac said it would “cause a schedule clash with the World Hip Hop Championships in Vegas.”

Ruff Diamond is hoping to attend the World Hip Hop Championships if the crew secures its qualification at the English championships in Portsmouth.

Zac added: “The positive we take from World of Dance is that we now have a lot of brand new material ready for the big competitions coming up in 2017. We have time to polish and refine.”

Hip Hop international qualifier in Portsmouth, which will be held on February 15 and 16.

The winning crews from that event will qualify to go forward to the World Hip Hop championships in Las Vegas in August next year.

Ruff Diamond’s remarkable run of success started when the crew were runners-up in the Sky 1 competition Got To Dance.