Rock concert to remember Hartlepool firefighter

A popular former Hartlepool firefighter will be remembered at a fundraising concert.

Peter Oliver, who tackled countless blazes during a 30-year career with Cleveland Fire Brigade, died in May 2014 aged just 57 after a bacterial infection attacked his heart.

Family and friends are set to raise money in his memory for the British Heart Foundation at a third annual music concert.

Dock Rock 3 will take place at Owton Manor Social Club, Wynyard Road, Hartlepool, on Saturday night.

Neil Handisides, Peter’s friend and the uncle of his widow Gillian, said: “We do it in memory of Peter.

“It is very well supported. We had over 150 people there last year.

“It is a real family and friends affair. We all get together and just have a good night.

“He loved his music, that’s why we decided to do something like this.”

Named after Peter’s nickname Dock, the night will feature music from town band The White Negroes, Pek and Wanley and The Monsters of Pop.

In later life, Peter, who lived off Torquay Avenue, in Hartlepool, took up trekking high mountain ranges including the Himalayas where he made new lasting friendships.

Retired firefighter Peter Oliver, who has passed away

Neil added: “The first year we raised money for the British Heart Foundation.

“Last year we raised quite a lot for rebuilding a school in Nepal.

“That’s where we trekked a couple of times. He kept in touch with a Sherpa and when his village and a school was badly damaged in an earthquake we decided the money and contributions from family would go towards building a new school and memorial to Peter.”

Dock Rock 3 starts at 7.30pm and closes at 1am.

Tickets, priced £8, will be available on the door or in advance from the social club or by contacting Neil on 07597 901923 or Paul Oliver on 07838 214773.