Rocker turns coaches heads as he wows The Voice audience

A former labourer has taken a step forward in his music career after putting the judges of The Voice in a spin.

Craig Carter, from Billingham, appeared on the now-ITV talent show, performing Aerosmith's I Don't Want to Miss a Thing before coaches will.i.am and Sir Tom Jones, who have been joined by Jennifer Hudson and Gavin Rossdale for its latest series.

The 29-year-old won the attention of Sir Tom, Gavin and Jennifer, who each turned their chairs round to show their interest in leading him through the next stage of the competition.

After each put forward their reasons why they should be the one to help them, he picked Bush frontman Gavin to act as his mentor.

Appearing under the stage name Carter, he has been working as a DJ after leaving his labourer role 18 months ago to concentrate on his performing talents.

The winner of the series will be offered a contract with Polydor.

The show's leaders say of him: "Carter has been rocking in bands since he was 13-years-old.

"But now he feels it’s time to gather the confidence to break free on his own and become a frontman - even though it’s far more nerve-wracking going solo.

"Carter has worked in many jobs up North but nothing compares to his passion for music.

"He describes his Blind Audition as the biggest day of his life so far..."

The next 90 minute instalment in the series continues next Saturday on ITV at 8pm, when more auditions will be held before the coaches and studio crowd.

A video of Carter's appearance can be viewed via: http://www.itv.com/thevoice/acts/carter