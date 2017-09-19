Rooftop siege man jailed after admitting string of crimes

A man who caused chaos during a four-hour rooftop stand-off in Peterlee has been jailed for four years,

Luther Paul Ankonum, 27, was caged by a judge at Durham Crown Court after he admitted a string of offences in connection with the incident.

The scene in Barsloan Avenue.

A massive emergency response, including armed officers and a helicopter, raced to the Little Eden area on April 11, after Durham Constabulary started receiving calls at around 3.50pm about a man driving a red Seat Ibiza recklessly.

The car was reported to be driving towards pedestrians in the Edenhill Road area with several people stating they has to move out of the way of the vehicle.

Shortly afterwards, Ankonum went into an empty house on Barsloan Avenue, where he then climbed on the roof and stripped off slates to use as missiles towards police and other neighbouring properties.

Ankonum, of Fairclough Court, Peterlee, had pleaded guilty to a number of offences at an earlier court hearing, on July 21.

He admitted dangerous driving, affray, three counts of damaging property, destroying property, assault and driving whilst disqualified.

Detective Inspector Andy Smith, from Peterlee CID, said after the incident: “This was a very distressing incident for the residents of the area and I would like to reassure them that the people involved in this were known to each other.”