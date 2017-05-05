Rugby club fundraiser will help Hartlepool lifeboat

Hartlepool Rovers Rugby Club has organised a fundraising event in aid of the town’s lifeboat.

The West View Road club’s musical extravaganza takes place on Saturday, June 3.

As well as local bands performing, there will be a number of DJs.

DJs are on from 2pm playing the best in Motown, Northern Soul, Britpop, 60s, reggae, R&B, ska, 80s mod, indie and a number of today’s hits.

Three bands playing will be Hartlepool’s finest The Finetimes, Teesside ska band Monkey Punch and Redcar mod band The Wainstones.

The club said it is raising funds for the lifeboat as it is a vital and essential local emergency service.

There will be free camping, secure parking and a food van on site all day and night.

Tickets at £5 are available from the rugby club or by calling (01429) 267741.