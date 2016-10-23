Rugby club holds minute’s silence in memory of popular Hartlepool teen

Rugby players in the town held a minute’s silence for a much-loved Hartlepool lad.
Four teams who were playing at the West Hartlepool Rugby Club at the weekend stood silent to pay their respects to 19-year-old George Wall who died suddenly on Thursday.
The death of George, who lived with his family in the West Park area of the town, has come as a huge shock to family and friends.
Dave Picken, a spokesman for the rugby club, said George had been a member since he was a small boy up until a couple of years ago and news of his death had come as a terrible blow, with the thoughts of everyone at the club with his family at this time.
He said: “He played for the minis and for the juniors and was captain of the Colts side for two years.
“He was a tremendously popular lad and a good rugby player. A lot of our members knew him and are deeply shocked and saddened by his sudden death.
“We had four teams playing at the club on Saturday and they all joined us in the minute’s silence.”