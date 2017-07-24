Rugby club’s litter pick a success

A litter-pick by members and players of Hartlepool Rugby Club, more commonly known as Old Boys, will be repeated after the organiser of the event hailed it a success.

Stewart Hind, who helped organise the event, said more than 30 attended to collect bags of rubbish from the Easington Road and Clavering Park areas.

He said: “We had a great turnout of over 30 people of all ages who gave up their time – and we cleared over 30 bags of rubbish from the road side and Clavering Park.

“Community is one of our core values and this was a great way of demonstrating our commitment to the local area. The small army of volunteers said they enjoyed it and we will be sure to organise a similar event in the coming weeks.

“I’d like to say a big thank you to everyone for their support, including Hartlepool Borough Council who provided the equipment.”

“It also served as an education; to our young players in particular, the importance of caring for the environment and it was rewarding to engage with residents who thanked us for our efforts.”