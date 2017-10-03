Runners aim to break stigma

A Hartlepool running group is inviting people of all abilities to hit the road with them in a special event to mark World Mental Health Day.

Hartlepool Run Fit group is supporting Run And Talk, an England Athletics initiative to highlight the mental health boosts of running and to break down stigmas associated with the issue.

The town social running group is organising an event on Monday, October 9, on the eve of World Mental Health Day.

It starts at 6.15pm from The Jacksons Wharf, Marina Way, and the distance is 1-3 miles depending upon people’s abilities.

Everyone is welcome to take part by walking, jogging and running so everyone is catered for whether you are new to running, looking to get back into it, or a regular runner.

Hartlepool Run Fit coach and founder Andrew Lilley is also an England Athletics Mental Health Ambassador.

He has experience of mental health problems through family and friends and is passionate about improving mental wellbeing through running.

Andrew said: “Everyone is welcome at Hartlepool Run Fit, come and join us in a supportive environment to walk, run, jog and talk.”

Hayley Jarvis, from the mental health charity Mind, said: “Run And Talk is a great initiative that everyone can get involved with to support their own mental health, while meeting others in their local community.”

To register for the Hartlepool run, email Andrew Lilley at drewlilley@hotmail.co.uk or find Hartlepool Run Fit on Facebook.

Join the conversation on social media using the hashtag #runandtalk.