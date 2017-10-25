Rush hour car and van smash leads to miles of tailbacks

A collision between a car and van has caused delays hitting traffic heading to and from the A1(M) this morning.

A van and a VW Golf was involved in the smash in the lead up to 8am, with police and ambulance service called to the scene.

The collision happened on the eastbound carriageway of the A689 between Sedgefield and the A1(M), near to the race course roundabout.

It has led traffic to build up on both sides, particularly on the A1(M) southbound leading up to the sliproad.