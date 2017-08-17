Safety warning for youngsters after being caught jumping from Hartlepool pier

Reckless youngsters been warned they have been putting themselves in potentially severe danger after being caught tombstoning off a pier.

Officers from Cleveland Police and Hartlepool Coastguard have both warned the sea can be ‘extremely dangerous’ and called for and end to their antics.

People have been warned not to jump from piers for thrills.

A group were spoken to by Coastguard officers on Tuesday night after being spotted jumping off Middleton Pier and then swimming in the sea.

A concerned fisherman raised the alarm with the emergency service, and members of the Hartlepool Coastguard team were called out to the scene at 8.10pm.

Although the youngsters were not in difficulty, they have been warned as to the dangers they exposed themselves to.

A spokesman for the Coastguard said: “We arrived on scene to find the kids out of the water, and gave them some safety advice about the dangers.

It’s a really dangerous thing to do, because you don’t know what is under the water Coastguard spokesman

“They had been tombstoning off the rocks, and diving into the water.

“It’s a really dangerous thing to do, because you don’t know what is under the water.

“It might be fine one day, but the next day there could be all sorts of debris there, making it unsafe.”

The spokesman added: “You don’t know the depth of the water, and the tide changes as well.

“The youngsters weren’t in difficulty, but were given safety advice.

“There were also concerns that the rocks were covered in green growth and were very slippery.”

Police have also issued a safety message after the incident.

They have urged people to think twice before jumping from piers, with the sea fraught with danger – even if it may look safe at first glance.

A spokesman for Cleveland Police said: “The sea can be a very dangerous place.

“Lots of people might assume there is no danger in jumping from the pier, as the water is deep, but you can never be sure of what is beneath the surface.

“There can be rocks or other items which could injure you, and there are always currents running underneath the water, and you can’t see them so they can be extremely dangerous.

“The current can be so strong that it could pull you right under the water and sweep even strong swimmers dangerously out to sea.

“Even the temperature of the North Sea could leave you with hyperthermia.”