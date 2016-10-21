Salthome hoping to fly high in tourism awards

A nature reserve is in the running for a prestigious award.

RSPB Saltholme, on the outskirts of Hartlepool, has been nominated in the Small Visitor Attraction category of the North East England Tourism Awards, announced today.

I’m always impressed to see the outstanding work the finalists have delivered and I look forward to celebrating their achievements with them at the awards ceremony in November. Sarah Stewart

Sarah Stewart, Chief Executive at destination marketing organisation NewcastleGateshead Initiative, said “It’s fantastic to have another record breaking year for entries and I’m delighted to see so many new businesses enter the awards.

“The tourism sector continues to thrive as the quality and variety of tourism businesses in the North East of England maintain such a high standard.

“I’m always impressed to see the outstanding work the finalists have delivered and I look forward to celebrating their achievements with them at the awards ceremony in November.”

This year sees the addition of three new categories; ‘Guided Tour of the Year’, ‘Self Catering Property of the Year’ and ‘Dog Friendly Business’.

Fifty-five applications made this year’s shortlist from a wide range of tourism businesses across Country Durham, Tyne and Wear and Northumberland.

Northumbrian Water is supporting the awards for the fifth consecutive year, joined by Gateshead College as the headlines sponsors for 2016.

The results will be announced on November 22 at Newcastle Civic Centre’s Banqueting Hall. Tickets to attend the awards are priced at £65 and are available now at www.NorthEastTourismAwards.com