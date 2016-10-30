Sam Lavery hopes fright night song was a hit with X Factor viewers

X Factor hopeful Sam Lavery is hoping fright night will be all right as she tries to progress to the next stage of the TV Talent show.

The 17-year-old from Coxhoe, near Durham, is hoping to survive tonight's public vote to make it through to the next stage of the live shows.

Last night, the producers spooked viewers with a fright night theme for Halloween - but contestants were hoping for screams of delight rather than horror.

Sam, who only made it through from the judges' houses stage thanks to a 'wild card', belted out Bonnie Tyler's Total Eclipse Of The Heart.

She was praised by judge Sharon Osbourne, who said: "With your beauty and rock voice ... there's a huge gap in the market for you."

And former X Factor mentor Sinitta, who Tweeted: "Yaaaaas! She moved me!"

Sam also took to Twitter to show her appreciation, saying: "I loved every single second of that...thank you so much for all your support! I'm working so hard and learning everyday!"

This morning she added: "I absolutely loved last night! RESULTS DAY! Thank you for everything guys! Every vote counts! No one is safe!"

The results of the public vote will be revealed on tonight on ITV at 8pm, when one act will leave the competition.

Viewers will also see performances from Bruno Mars as well as last year's winner Louisa Johnson.