Santa decoration stolen from grave in Hartlepool

Sick thieves stole a decorative Santa from a grave in a Hartlepool cemetery.

The decoration was taken from Stranton Cemetery sometime between Wednesday and 4pm on Sunday.

A Cleveland Police spokeswoman confirmed the theft was being investigated.

"This was reported to us at 20 to six last night, that a light grey Santa had been taken from from a lady's daughter's grave, sometime between Wednesday and yesteray.

"If anyone has any information, they should contact Hartlepool police on 101."

