Santa is set for big arrival in Hartlepool

Santa in on route for Hartlepool and ready to make an appearance this weekend.

Father Christmas is due to make his big entrance at Middleton Grange shopping centre in Hartlepool this Sunday.

Parade as Santa arrives at Hartlepool's Middleton Grange Shopping Centre last year.

Santa will be making his grand entrance in to Centre Square on his sleigh - accompanied by his elves and a host of friends.

Visitors will be able to meet the big man himself before he heads into his grotto where children of Hartlepool will have the chance to meet him in the run-up to Christmas.

Radio Hartlepool will kick the festivities off at 11am with a variety of entertainment from the Bishop Auckland Pipe Band and performers from the Val Armstrong School of Dance, along with a host of prizes to be won.

At noon, Santa’s parade will begin, where he will be joined by his elves plus two special guests, 10-year-old PJ Foster - who survived meningitis earlier in the year - and his sister Lacey Foster.

The Mayor and Mayoress of Hartlepool will also be joining them, as well as the Val Armstrong dancers, the bagpipers and members of Hartlepool Round Table, as the festive throng makes its way through the centre from Wilkos to Centre Square to meet Santa’s adoring fans.

Mark Rycraft, Middleton Grange centre manager, said: “We love Christmas at the centre and we’re all really looking forward to welcoming Santa here.

“The parade is an opportunity for the community to come together at a wonderful time of year and celebrate Father Christmas’ arrival to the town.”

Once the procession has landed at Centre Square, sweets will be handed out to children by members of the parade before Santa and his elves take up residence in his grotto.

Shoppers will be able to buy their tickets to see him from the grotto itself for £3.50 per child, which includes a visit and present and will be open every Thursday through to Sunday until December 24.

Photographs capturing the magic moment little ones meet Father Christmas can also be purchased from the grotto.

Mr Rycraft added: “We are proud to be offering one of the best Christmas experiences in the region which is enjoyed by so many.

“The parade coupled with the fantastic live entertainment will make this festive fun a show to remember.”