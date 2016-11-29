Santa Paws 2016: Send us your festive pet pictures

The countdown to Christmas is officially underway, and that means it's time for one of your favourite photo challenges!

That's right - Santa Paws is back for another year. And here's how you get your claws into it!

Meet Orla, who lives with Mark and Nicola in County Durham. She's ready for Santa Paws 2016!

Dig out your fluffy red hats, baubles and tinsel; we can't wait to see your festive friends for the photo challenge.

Whether they've got fur, fins or feathers we'll take them all! So we hope your animal crackers are ready for Christmas!

For this year's Santa Paws, we have teamed up with Seaham Vets.

We will try and feature as many of your photos as possible. Judges will then choose a shortlist and you will get to vote for your purrfect picture.

The winner will receive an annual health check and booster for their pet courtesy of Seaham Vets.

You can share your pictures with us by emailing copydesk.northeast@jpress.co.uk, or posting them to our Twitter and Facebook pages.

All we need to know is who you are, where you’re from and what your pets are called and some contact details – it couldn’t be easier!

Get snapping!

