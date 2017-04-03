Say hello to Hartlepool’s cheeky charity Calendar Boys

You’ve heard of the Calendar Girls - now say hello to the Calendar Boys.

Friends and family of Hartlepool princess Becky Bell, who tragically died five years ago at the age of just seven, stripped off to appear in a calendar that will raise money for her legacy.

Lee Wilmot

Eleven lads, including Becky’s dad Mark, and brother, also Mark, 17, did a Full Monty and bared all in a recent professional photoshoot.

Dad Mark, 41, admitted to being nervous after recently undergoing surgery.

He said: “I was thinking we could leave our pants on and they would photoshop it but we couldn’t so had to whip everything off.

“Once one of us got up and did it the rest were up for it.

Once one of us got up and did it the rest were up for it. It was fun and a good laugh Mark Bell

“It was fun and a good laugh.”

Mark and wife Julie, 46, came up with the idea for the calendar while watching a programme on TV.

She put out an appeal for family members and friends brave enough to take part.

In all, 11 stepped forward. Along with the two Marks, they are Peter Skinner, Darren Robinson, Lee Wilmot, Mark Linn, Michael Sorby, Lewis Carling, Adam Goodwin, Terry Hitching and Mike Smith.

Mark Bell

Like the original WI calendar girls, they used a variety of strategically placed objects to hide their modesty.

Photographer Sarah Kerr led the photoshoot of the boys.

They posed in front of a green screen which will have various backgrounds added using a computer to make up the finished calendar.

Julie, of Rift House, said she was incredibly proud of all the boys who took part.

Becky Bell in her princess Dress.

She said: “They all did amazing to actually stand there and take all their clothes off.

“I would like to thank all 11 lads for doing this for us and a big thank you to Sarah for doing the shoot free of charge.

“There has been quite a lot of demand for them. I’m quite surprised at the amount of people who are asking for them.”

Local business have sponsored a different month raising £600 for the project to start with.

Proceeds from sales will go to the family’s charity website Keep Smiling For Becky.

It helps terminally-ill children by funding special treats as well as helping to ease the burden of other financial pressures faced by families in the difficult situation.