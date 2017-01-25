Schedule of fun for holidays

Parents have been reminded about an action-packed week of fun and activities for their children during the February half-term school holiday break.

Hartlepool Borough Council-run Oscars club is based at West Hartlepool Rugby Club on Catcote Road and has arranged a package of activities for children aged 3 to 16 from Monday, February 13 to Friday, February 17.

The service, which has been running for over 20 years, was hailed “outstanding” recently by Ofsted inspectors.

During the half term break, parents are able drop off their children from 8am with breakfast provided for them on arrival.

They then embark on an action-packed day of fun and thrills prior to being collected by parents by 5.45pm.

A wide range of activities have been lined up for youngsters as Sandra Robinson, the council’s out of school co-ordinator, said: “We’ve got a varied programme of activities for children including fun with food, sports and games, arts and crafts plus visits to the cinema and local parks.

“Our experienced team are great with the children and everyone is looking forward to the half term programme.

“The emphasis is always on fun at Oscars and parents can relax knowing that their children are enjoying themselves and are in safe hands.”

Oscars also operate an after-school service on weekdays which involves children being collected from school and transported to the Catcote Road centre where they take part in a wide range of educational and fun activities.

Parents then have until 6pm to collect their children.