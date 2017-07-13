School basketball team’s success ‘fantastic for town of Hartlepool’

Shooting stars from a Hartlepool school are celebrating more sporting success.

The basketball team at Clavering Primary School have been crowned Tees Valley champions for the second year in a row.

They have again been crowned the best basketball team for the Tees Valley area, which includes over 200 primary schools.

The nine players first won a cluster competition – with four victories from four matches – before travelling to Manor Community Academy to compete in the town finals.

They went up against Sacred Heart, West Park, Eskdale and Holy Trinity primaries, and were again triumphant with four wins from four.

That earned them a shot at the Tees Valley prize again as they competed at Middlesbrough College, along with town runners-up Sacred Heart.

This is a tremendous achievement for the nine children as well as being a fantastic victory for Clavering and the whole town of Hartlepool Neil McAvoy

The Clavering youngsters won their group before also emerging victorious in two knock-out matches to reach the final.

There, they defeated St Clare’s of Middlesbrough in a tight and tense contest.

Neil McAvoy, Clavering Primary School’s deputy headteacher, said: “The legendary basketball player Michael Jordan once said that, ‘Talent wins games, but teamwork and intelligence wins championships’.

“That is exactly what we have seen with our basketball team.

“Yes, there is some exceptional individual talent within our squad.

“However, it has been the level of teamwork and respect for one another combined with making the right decisions at the right times that has seen them become the best team in the whole of the Tees Valley.

“This is a tremendous achievement for the nine children as well as being a fantastic victory for Clavering and the whole town of Hartlepool.”