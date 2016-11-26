School pupils help raise cash for Hartlepool battler Alfie Smith

Youngsters shed their uniform to raise cash for a sick Hartlepool youngster.

The pupils at the town’s Rossmere Primary School held a non-uniform day to boost funds for Alfie Smith.

Alfie Smith

A fund has been set up to raise £50,000 for the nine-year-old, who has cerebral palsy, to pay for a specialised operation which could enable him to walk for the first time.

Students at Rossmere Primary School decided they wanted to do their best to help Alfie.

Jeff Woodward, a pupil support worker at the Catcote Road school, said 20 of the Year 6 students have been taking part in the Archbishop of York Youth Trust’s Youth Leader Awards, which involves lessons regarding leadership, teamwork, decision making, communication and organisation.

He said: “They looked at local and national charities and researched how they make a difference to people’s lives.

“They had to come up with a fundraising event or non-uniform day to raise awareness and money for their chosen charity.

“The class decided that rather than raise money for one of the charities they had researched, they wanted to raise funds to go to the Help Alfie Walk campaign.

“The youth award is all about being the change you want to see and the children felt really passionate about this charity with it being more local.”

Lynne Pawley, headteacher, said: “Rossmere is part of the Hartlepool community and as such we support other schools in the same way they support us.

“We are pleased as a school to help Alfie, as Year 6 have identified this as a charity as part of their Archbishop of York Youth Trust.

“We wish Alfie all the best and hope enough funds are raised to help him.”