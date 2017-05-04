School reunion set to boost funds for Hartlepool hospice

A school reunion in the town is hoping to boost funds for Hartlepool’s hospice.

Scores of people are expected to take part in a big get-together in the town, and the money raised from the night will be donated to Alice House.

Stephen McGregor is organising the reunion for anyone who went to King Oswy Secondary Modern School or its replacement Henry Smith’s Comprehensive.

This is the second year the 55-year-old taxi driver has brought the old classmates together, andn he is hoping it will be as much of a success as last year when more than 400 people took part in remembering the best days of their lives.

Cash raised from the 2016 reunion, about £1,600, was donated to the Teenage Cancer Trust, and Stephen hopes they will be just as successful this year for Alice House.

He said: “It is a charity in the town and every bit helps to keep it going.

“We had a brilliant time last year. There were quite a few people with tears in their eyes, seeing friends they hadn’t seen for 40 years.”

Stephen said once again people will be travelling from far afield, including from abroad, to take part in the reunion of the school, which opened in 1958.

Tickets, costing £5 each, are already selling well for this year’s reunion, which will be held on Saturday, May 13, in The Borough Hall.

There will be two live bands, a compare, tombola and an auction.

The town’s 23 Taxis is once again sponsoring the event and people can buy their tickets from the Spar, in King Oswy Drive, McColls, on the Headland, The Pot House pub on the Headland and John the Butcher, in Hartlepool’s Davison Drive.