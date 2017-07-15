School’s tribute strikes a chord with Bradley Lowery’s followers

People’s love for Bradley Lowery continues to grow as they add their voice to the tributes to the youngster.

In the wake of the six-year-old’s funeral, those touched by his battle against cancer and inspired by how much he achieved have taken time to offer their kind words.

The Funeral of Bradley Lowery, held at St. Josephs RC Church, Blackhall, County Durham. Picture by FRANK REID

Among them were those thanking Blackhall Primary School, where Bradley was a pupil, which shared their special assembly and balloon release for him.

People were full of praise for how it helped its children understand the emotional situation.

Gillian Briggs said: “RIP Bradley, we will miss you.

“This school has handled Bradley illness and passing in such a beautiful way.

“Those kids are brilliant.”

Tony Norris added: “Wow, emotional stuff and such an important part of these children’s lives, understanding what has happened and thinking about Bradley.”

Caroline Hartley said: “Big massive respect to this school, staff and parents, an example made of how to address bereavement to young children, it is so lovely and heartbreaking at the same time, done in such a beautiful way.”

Pat Kearney also paid tribute and said; “Goodnight God Bless you little man.

“Your beautiful smile and your courage will live on in many hearts.

“Love to your courageous family thank you for letting Bradley into our lives.”

Margaret Fletcher said: “These children will never forget Bradley and will always remember this lovely dedication to him. “What a lovely thing for the children to do.”

Odette Rawes said: “What an amazing school assembly, ensuring all pupils are supported on this sad day.

“Not only a fellow pupil but a friend of many RIP Bradley.”

Nicola Kelly said: “A true little earth angel returned to heaven.

“He’s achieved so much in his short life by bringing together so many people who otherwise wouldn’t and all peacefully.

“He’s a real world changer.

“Goodnight, God bless.” ❤❤❤

Diane Johnson said: “Well done everyone, Bradley will be smiling and giving you all a big thumbs up, that was lovely.”

Clare Shaw was moved to write: “This is just heartbreaking.

“I’ve no idea where they get their strength, but perhaps it’s where Bradley found his; through pure love and determination.

“He left many in awe and loved by many too.

“Sleep tight little man, you’re free now.”

Kayley Wilson-Fasa added: “It was a very emotional day and the turn out was amazing for an amazing little man.

“Fly high with the angels.”