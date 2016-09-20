Schoolboy, eight, uses birthday to raise £1,800 for charity

Birthday boy Lewin Tubuna raised an incredible £1,800 for a cancer charity by completing a 10-mile sponsored cycle around Hartlepool.

Lewin decided to do the challenge on his eighth birthday last month in aid of Hartlepool-based cancer charity Miles For Men.

The Barnard Grove Primary School pupil presented the grand total of £1,804 to Miles for Men founder Micky Day in front of the whole school.

Caring Lewin well and truly smashed his original target of £200 from the ride, which he did with dad Suli Tubuna.

Suli said: “Words can’t explain it. It is just such an achievement for a young lad.”

Half of the money was raised after mum Lynsey Tubuna set up a Go Fund Me donation page, while the other half came from friends and family who pledged cash personally.

Lynsey, 34, encouraged Lewin to make the ride only eight miles, but he insisted on making it even tougher by making it 10 miles.

She added: “It is the first time he has done something like this.

“He only set out to raise £200 and he has obviously smashed that so we are over the moon with how much he has raised.”

Lewin’s efforts were celebrated in front of the whole school in assembly.

Barnard Grove headteacher Lee Walker said Lewin had shown initiative, determination and empathy.

Mr Walker said: “He wanted to help out. He knew there were lots of people unfortunately suffering with cancer.

“What Lewis has done just typifies what we are all about at Barnard Grove, thinking about other people.

“I just want to say we are immensely proud of his achievement.”

Miles for Men has raised more than £175,000 since it started four years ago, and has branched out with events in Liverpool, Sunderland, Newcastle and Gateshead.

Soldiers serving in Afghanistan have also ran their own race in the desert heat for the cause.

Micky said of Lewin’s fundraising: “It is a great achievement.

“He did it on his birthday when he should have been eating cake.

“Ten miles is a good distance for an eight-year-old to do. We are glad that he chose to raise money for the charity, it’s totally appreciated.

“We would also like to thank his mum and dad who took the time out to help our charity and raise awareness.

“The money Lewin raised will be well spent looking after others.”

Lewin completed the 10-mile route on a bike he got for his birthday on August 24.

He started at Hartlepool Old Boys Rugby Club in Easington Road.

Accompanied all the way by his dad, he then headed out around town on a route which took in Clavering, King Oswy, the Headland and Crimdon.

Lewin did it all in his Miles for Men T-shirt. And there was a rousing reception for him and his dad as they completed their journey.