Schoolgirl left with broken pelvis and back after collision with car

A driver has been given a summons to attend court after a girl was left with broken bones after she collided with a car.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the crash involving a white Vauxhall Corsa and the girl in Billingham.

The collision took place at around 5.50pm on Saturday on Station Road.

The 14-year-old pedestrian suffered a broken pelvis and back in the collision.

She was taken to James Cook University Hospital for treatment.

The 18-year- old male driver of the Vauxhall Corsa was reported for summons to attend court.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact Pc Neil Armstrong on the non-emergency number 101, quoting event number 165328.