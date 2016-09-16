Schoolgirl sacrifices long blonde locks to help Bradley Lowery

Ten-year-old Kaitlyn Wright loves her long blond hair so much she will not even let anyone so much as trim it.

But this weekend the caring youngster will have her locks cut off in public in aid of poorly Bradley Lowery who has touched thousands of hearts.

Kaitlyn Wright who is having her hair cut for Bradley's fund.

Kaitlyn is very proud of her hair that runs almost the full length of her back.

But she was so moved by Bradley’s plight to get to America for life-saving cancer treatment that she volunteered to have her hair cut.

She will have it done in the middle of Church Street in Seaham at noon tomorrow (Saturday).

Kaitlyn’s mum Sarah Wright said: “I’m really proud of what she is doing. This is a child who wouldn’t even have a trim.

Bradley Lowery

“But she has seen all articles and updates on Facebook about Bradley and said ‘I’m going to do this’.”

The drastic cut will take place opposite Canny Photos in Church Street at noon and people are encouraged to go along to watch and contribute to Kaitlyn’s fundraising.

There will also be activities going on from 10am to 5pm including raffles and tombolas, all towards Bradley’s cause.

Scores of well-wishers all over the North East have been motivated into doing something for Bradley after his latest serious setback with his condition neuroblastoma.

More than £700,000 has now been raised so that he can have life-saving surgery in America.

That was thanks in part to an amazing £200,000 donation from Everton Football Club after they played Sunderland where Bradley was a mascot on Monday night.

But that will just pay for the antibody treatment.

His family still need to raise additional funds for unplanned treatment, flights and accommodation.

The Facebook group Bradley Lowery’s Fight Against Neuroblastoma said: “The support we have had so far has been amazing please keep it going it’s not over till Bradley is clear and we far from that.”