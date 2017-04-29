Schools get welcome boost from housebuilder

Two town primary schools have each received a cash boost from a leading housebuilder to revamp their buildings and outside space.

Sacred Heart RC Primary School, which requires much needed repairs for damp and general aging and Barnard Grove Primary, which requires funding to improve its outdoor space, have both been gifted £1,000 each from Persimmon Homes Teesside.

Jeff Cook, headteacher at Sacred Heart, said: “We are absolutely over the moon to have received this funding to make vital repairs to our beloved school.

“The buildings have served us well over the past 82 years, but inevitably they have begun to show signs of damp and aging.

“We want to make these repairs to ensure that our pupils are able to access a safe and warm learning environment for many more years to come.”

Lisa Blair, an early years foundation leader from Barnard Grove, added: “The donation from Persimmon Homes will undoubtedly help us to renovate our outdoor facilities. Although the school has recently moved to a new building, we now need to focus on the outdoor space, which is important to help our students develop creativity, connect with nature and play together.”

Persimmon’s Community Champions scheme began in 2015 allowing charities and groups to apply for funding up to the value of £1,000 to match money they have already raised themselves. Nationally Persimmon Homes has donated more than £1m.

Joan Pert, head of sales for Persimmon Homes Teesside said: “We are passionate about supporting families and helping to improve facilities for all. In this case we are extremely pleased to be able to provide funding for two primary schools to improve the facilities offered to children.”

The Community Champions scheme is available to charities, groups, schools and sports clubs across all towns and villages where the company builds.