Scooter clubs rev up a huge charity boost

Hundreds of scooter club enthusiasts have given a massive £6,500 boost to a Hartlepool charity.

The Fourth Kick, which was held at Hartlepool United Supporters’ Club in Sandringham Road, was a record-breaker.

A scooter enthusiast enjoys the day of fundraising and free live music.

It was the fourth year that the event, featuring live music and a scooter show from noon, was held with proceeds going to Miles for Men.

And this year’s event saw more money raised than ever before, taking the total raised for Miles for Men over the four years to more than £14,000.

Delighted Miles for Men director Kevin Hill said the efforts of everyone involved had been “amazing.”

He described the day of free music as “one of the very best free events you could ever go to.”

Some of the funds have already been used to buy a wheelchair for a young boy. Kevin added: “This would not be possible if it was not for the support of the local people who once again showed their kindness and dug deep to raise this astonishing amount.”

He thanked event organisers Marty Finn and his team of Mick Burns, Kris Kirton and Shaun Ryan; the “fantastic bands and artists” who played throughout the day; MC Les Watts; Ian Young; In Crowd Promotions; and Lynne Langley who won a Vespa scooter in a raffle and then donated it back to the cause for a fundraising event later this year in Hartlepool.

Kevin also thanked all of the people who were “on their feet all day and raising funds.”

Marty Finn, one of the event organisers, said it had been a briliant day with £6,541 raised and with 400 people attending.

Having fun at the Fourth Kick event.

He added: “It went like a dream. It is great how the regional scooter clubs came together as one.”

Kevin had special praise for the people of Hartlepool for once again showing their incredible support.

He said they had “done it again, putting the town on the map as one of the biggest fundraising towns in the North East. Well done to you all.”

Miles for Men was formed in 2012 and has helped both males and females in their battle with cancer.

Scooter lovers from all over the North East gather in Hartlepool for the Fourth Kick.

Michael Day founded the charity after losing his father, Michael senior, to throat cancer in 2007.