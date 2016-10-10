Scooter rider taken to hospital after collision with other bike near Hartlepool Power Station

A man was treated by an air ambulance crew after his moped was involved in a smash with another scooter.

The emergency services, including the Great North Air Ambulance Service, were called to an area of Tees Road, close to Hartlepool Power Station, at 12.40pm today after the crash.

A man, believed to be 56, was assessed and treated by the GNAAS trauma team before being taken to hospital by North East Ambulance Service with non-life-threatening injuries.

The charity's helicopter landed next to the Sports Domes in Tees Road as they reached the incident.

Cleveland Police also attended the incident and said the other moped driver was a 22-year-old man.

The road remained open in the aftermath of the collision.