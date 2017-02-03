Scores of jobs created as buzzing Hartlepool energy firm enjoys rapid growth

A Hartlepool business is creating new job opportunities after enjoying rapid growth in its first two years.

Energy consultancy firm Utility Alliance, which specialises in reducing businesses’ utility bills, has taken on 64 new staff since the turn of the year alone.

The directors of Utility Alliance Ltd Phill Moore, left, and Bob Moore, right, outside the business on Hartlepool Marina. Picture: TOM BANKS

The jobs boost, which is part of an ongoing recruitment drive, coincided with the company moving into new headquarters on Hartlepool Marina.

Utility Alliance launched in February 2015 with just six members staff.

Today, it employs 144 people and by this time next year is expected to grow even further to 250.

Bob Moore, one of Utility Alliance’s three managing directors along with brother Phillip Moore and Darren Sutherland, said: “It’s a really exciting time.”

The company was previously based in town at Queen’s Meadow Business Park but moved into their new office on January 3.

Despite chances to move out of town, the firm chose to stay loyal to its roots and invested a six-figure sum in renovating the office building on Harbour Walk, previously occupied by Garlands call centre and Yuill Homes.

Bob and Phil went to High Tunstall comprehensive school before joining the military.

Most of the staff live in the town as well.

Bob added: “Although we would have negated some costs by moving out of town, because we are Hartlepool born and bred we like to create a bit of commerce in the town and keep jobs in the town.

“It’s a beautiful location on the marina. I like to think we have taken a building that’s been unoccupied for years and make it look beautiful again and bring a bit of a buzz to the area.”

Many of Utility Alliances’s new starters are aged between 18 and 25 who begin as apprentices and have the chance to quickly work their way up the ladder.

The firm has been working with local colleges, training consultants and Hartlepool job centre to take people on.

Bob said: “We just want to make people aware that there are plenty of jobs out there for people who want them.”

The company is also recruiting more senior roles in line with its growth. Its expected turnover in its first year was £550,000 but exceeded £1,000,000.

And it is poised for further growth with a deregulation of the water market in April opening up more business opportunities.

But Phil is not surprised at their success saying: “Energy typically is the second largest expenditure so what company out there wouldn’t want to save money?”