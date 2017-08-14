Sea cadets’ campaign aims to spread water safety message

Have your say

A national charity is calling on people in Hartlepool and East Durham to take care around water – and seek safety training if needs be.

The plea comes from the Sea Cadets, which is concerned about the number of people who lose their life when swimming or playing in water.

Tye Shuttleworth, the Sea Cadets’ head of inshore boating, said: “Now that the school holidays are well under way, we are urging people to stay safe as we launch our Water Savvy campaign.

“More than 300 people drowned in the UK last year, and more suffered life-changing injuries through near-drowning.

“But many of these tragic incidents could be avoided through good knowledge of water safety.”

Sea Cadets’ Water Savvy campaign highlights the importance of staying safe in, on and around the water, and making others aware of the dangers.

“We offer water-based adventure to 14,000 young people, aged 10 to 18, across the country who – along with our 9,000 volunteers – undergo specialist water-safety training,” added Tye.

“But we want to spread the message further.

“There are a number of things you can do to ensure you, your family and your friends stay safe.

“When swimming in open water, stay close to the shore, make sure you are appropriately dressed, and let someone know where you’re going.

“If you fall in accidentally, cold water shock can be deadly and it’s vital you do not swim or try to get out.

“Instead, focus on floating and keeping your airway above the water.”

You can find lots more tips and information by downloading the free Water Savvy guide at www.sea-cadets.org/get-involved

The Sea Cadets is a national youth charity with 400 units across the UK.

Established in 1856 the Sea Cadets was created by communities wanting to give young people instruction on a naval theme.

Traditionally old seafarers provided training.